Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 5,537,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,665,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.25.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

Featured Stories

