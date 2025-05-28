101,949 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by CIBRA Capital Ltd

CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Berry Global Group accounts for about 4.5% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CIBRA Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.