Walrus Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Walrus has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Walrus token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. Walrus has a total market cap of $760.79 million and $37.52 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus’ launch date was March 25th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,416,667 tokens. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,315,416,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.57405604 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $33,573,812.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

