Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes $296,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,906,000 after acquiring an additional 253,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after buying an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,966,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,172 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

