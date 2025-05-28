4,629 Shares in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834,669 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

