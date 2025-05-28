Q2 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Boosted by Zacks Research

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

