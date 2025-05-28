Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 20,515 Shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Australian Oilseeds worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance

COOT opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

