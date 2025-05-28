Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 3,316 Shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.72% of Atlas Lithium worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Lithium by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Atlas Lithium by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Atlas Lithium Co. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.75.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.