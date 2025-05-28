Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 161 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

