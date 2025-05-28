BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Ethan Ngo Sells 23,752 Shares of Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Ethan Ngo sold 23,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $522,781.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,364.07. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ethan Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ethan Ngo sold 19,582 shares of BKV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $430,999.82.

On Friday, May 2nd, Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of BKV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $400,189.49.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of BKV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $435,290.03.

Shares of BKV opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. BKV Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

BKV ( NYSE:BKV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BKV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

