Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,273.83 ($17.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($16.89). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,260.05 ($17.03), with a volume of 36,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £462.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,239 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that Nichols plc will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 17.10 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

