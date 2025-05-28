XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.34 ($14.07) and traded as low as GBX 758 ($10.24). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 762 ($10.30), with a volume of 11,084 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.91) to GBX 990 ($13.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
