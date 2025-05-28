Vise Technologies Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $307.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

