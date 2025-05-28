Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of AESI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. This trade represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,614,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,352 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

