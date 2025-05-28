Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.540-5.610 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.370 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. 2,729,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

