14,695 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.