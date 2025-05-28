10,738 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Thoma Capital Management LLC

Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on KO
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE KO opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $308.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.