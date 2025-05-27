Woodline Partners LP Takes $733,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 748,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

