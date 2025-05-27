Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $5.61 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $10,362,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 2.1%

THS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.