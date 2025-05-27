Forum Financial Management LP Has $399,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

