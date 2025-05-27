Forum Financial Management LP Has $341,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 315,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

