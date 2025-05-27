Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 191,605 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 102,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of LPG stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $925.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 13.5%. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

