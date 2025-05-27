EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,856,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.