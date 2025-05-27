Forum Financial Management LP Buys 2,299 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,819,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,321,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

