Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,335,740 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $27,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 80,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

