Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IWL stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

