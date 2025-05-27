Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at $510,626,631.58. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,560 shares of company stock valued at $51,836,937 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

