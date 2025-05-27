Forum Financial Management LP Has $414,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

