Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,988 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,906,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

