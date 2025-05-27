3,173,258 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,173,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,001,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

