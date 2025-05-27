Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 3,650 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

