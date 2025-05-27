ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Reduced by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

