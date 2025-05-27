GTS Securities LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GTS Securities LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.26 and its 200 day moving average is $309.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.