Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,062 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 583,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $10,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,595,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKM opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

