Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 611,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACIO opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

