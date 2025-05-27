Vident Advisory LLC Takes $580,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

