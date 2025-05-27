8,385 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.6%

BG opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

