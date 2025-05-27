Vident Advisory LLC Raises Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Golden Entertainment worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 256.41%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

