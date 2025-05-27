TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 186.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.