Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,805 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.69 and a 52 week high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

