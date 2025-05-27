GTS Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,211,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,705,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,115.43 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,096.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,208.03.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

