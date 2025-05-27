Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 345 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

