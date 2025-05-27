Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE SONY opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
