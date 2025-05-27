GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,550. This trade represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

