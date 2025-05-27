3,426 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,423,000 after purchasing an additional 227,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,011,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 265,428 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 71,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

