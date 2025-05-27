1,834 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 29,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.