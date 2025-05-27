Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

