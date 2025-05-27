Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $268.06 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

