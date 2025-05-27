Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188.22 ($29.69) and last traded at GBX 2,184 ($29.63), with a volume of 2003289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,134 ($28.96).

Smiths Group Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,910.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,867.66.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current year.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 36 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.13%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($25.22) per share, with a total value of £1,766.05 ($2,396.27). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

