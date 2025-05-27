Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Trading Up 22.7% – What’s Next?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 386,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 75,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Innovotech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.